Herman Miller launches improved Vantum Gaming Chair with redesigned headrest and new color options

Herman Miller Gaming has launched a refreshed version of its Vantum Gaming Chair, which is available now in four new colorways and features a redesigned headrest for additional comfort.

The new colors are Nightfall Blue, which is a deep navy; the calming Mystic Purple; the bright Helio Yellow; and the deep Abyss Green. These new colorways join the existing offerings of Flare Red, Obsidian Black, and Polar White. You can see a sneak peek of some of the new additions below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Herman Miller Gaming) (Image credit: Herman Miller Gaming) (Image credit: Herman Miller Gaming) (Image credit: Herman Miller Gaming)

Of all the colors launched today, I think that the lilac is definitely my favorite so far. You don’t see that many gaming chairs from major brands in these kinds of cooler tones and it looks like it would be a brilliant complement to my white gaming desk.

When it comes to the new headrest, it has been overhauled to allow for easier vertical and rotational adjustment while you play. The chair also now features a new rotation pad design, which the company claims will further enhance the adjustability on offer. The chairs are available to purchase right now for $895 each, which is the same price as the previous version.

If you need a quick recap, the high-end Vantum Gaming Chair was first launched back in 2022. It was designed by the gaming division of the legendary office furniture company Herman Miller in collaboration with the popular gaming accessory brand Logitech G.

We consider chairs from Herman Miller Gaming to be some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs on the market right now for those who have the budget. The brand has previously released the Herman Miller X Logitech Embody gaming chair, another Logitech G collaboration, which we awarded a glowing four and a half out of five stars said offered “ingenious design, premium build, and excellent comfort” in our review.

