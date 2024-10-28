Don't buy an Elite Series 2, this incredible Xbox controller has just hit a new lowest-ever price

Think twice if you're in the UK and about to pick up the Elite Series 2 Xbox controller. A top competitor has just received a massive price cut at Amazon and, having thoroughly tested both products, represents far better value for money in my opinion.

I'm talking about the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, which is on sale for just £129.99 (was £179.99) at Amazon as part of a limited-time deal. I would happily recommend the controller at full price, so you definitely shouldn't miss out on this new lowest-ever rate.

With £50 off, the controller is now even cheaper than the Elite Series 2 despite boasting many of the same features. It also introduces its own suite of innovations, including a little screen that lets you view text messages, customize your button inputs, and more. You also get a convenient charging stand and carrying case in the box, giving you a complete controller package.

Huge savings on a top Xbox controller

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, especially at this lowest-ever price. This is the ultimate pro controller package, with adjustable trigger locks, remappable rear buttons, RGB lighting, and fantastic tactile buttons. US price: $199.99 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC and is currently at the top of our guide to the best PC controllers, where it is our number one premium pick. It was also featured prominently on our best Xbox controller guide, though was recently dethroned by the equally superb Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

It has a wide range of premium features, though I'm personally most impressed by its integrated color display. It might sound like a gimmick, but this is a serious game-changer as it lets you quickly alter your most important controller settings on the fly without the need for any companion software. It's something that puts the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra firmly ahead of The Elite Series 2 in my books.

