8BitDo announces Apple Vision Pro compatibility for a range of gaming peripherals

Gaming peripheral manufacturer 8BitDo has announced that all of its iOS-compatible products are now supported by the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

This includes the 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G, the 8BitDo Pro 2, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+, the 8BitDo Lite 2, the 8BitDo Lite SE, and the 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 controllers. Interestingly, the Xbox-branded 8BitDo Pro 2 for Android is also supported, which could be the best choice if you want to play Xbox games with Remote Play or Xbox Cloud Gaming via third-party browser apps.

In addition to game streaming, these controllers can be used to play a range of iOS games that run natively on the Apple Vision Pro, such as Rocket League Sideswipe. They join the likes of the Xbox Wireless Controller and DualSense Wireless Controller, which are both already supported by the platform.

Outside of traditional gamepads, 8BitDo has confirmed that any iOS-compatible arcade sticks, such as the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox, will also work with the Apple Vision Pro. If you intend to stream recent fighting games like Street Fighter 6 on the headset, then this could be very welcome news. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard, a Nintendo Entertainment System-inspired keyboard for Windows and Android, is also now compatible and can be used as a conventional keyboard.

Although it’s not a dedicated gaming device, it seems as though there’s still a surprising amount to play on the Apple Vision Pro. In our Apple Vision Pro review, we praised the device for offering a flawless visual experience that was easy to control.

While the number of people able to afford its eye-watering $3,449 price tag, and therefore take advantage of this new 8BitDo compatibility, is vanishingly small, more ways to use the controllers that might already own can only be a good thing.

