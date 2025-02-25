Future Games Show Spring Showcase to be hosted by Baldur's Gate 3's Jennifer English and everything's Nolan North

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will air on March 20, 2025

Its hosts are set to be Jennifer English and Nolan North

Expect announcements for over 40 games, including world premieres

There's some great news for those of you who love keeping up to date on the latest gaming announcements as the Future Games Show Spring Showcase is happening soon.

The event will be broadcast live on March 20, 2025 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 8pm GMT / 9pm CEST. You'll be able to watch it at a variety of websites too, including Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and with our friends over at GamesRadar.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is also set to have two excellent hosts in Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) and Nolan North (Uncharted, Assassin's Creed).

On hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, English said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase next month. Make sure you tune in for an eclectic mix of exclusive trailers concerning only the most exciting upcoming games. Plus a special little something from me about a project I’m delighted to be a part of. Join Nolan and I in March to find out more!”

North also added: “It’s been almost five years since I hosted the very first Future Games Show from the comfort of my own home, so I'm looking forward to being in the studio with the immensely talented Jennifer English to present this year’s Spring Showcase! Mark your calendars, as it’s going to be a stacked event, laser-focused on expanding your ever-growing wishlists.”

In terms of the games themselves, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase is set to feature over 40 of them. Alongside some world premieres, we'll also be getting further looks at FBC: Firebreak, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and South of Midnight among other highly anticipated games.

Be sure to tune in on March 20, then, because you probably don't want to miss this one.

