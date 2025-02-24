The new Scuf Valor Pro controller looks like a massive upgrade for Xbox owners, but there's one big catch

The Scuf Valor Pro is available to order now for $99.99 / £99.99

It seems like a great value Xbox pro controller with lots of top features...

... but it doesn't have wireless connectivity

High-end peripheral brand Scuf has unveiled the Scuf Valor Pro, a relatively affordable Xbox pro controller that looks like a surprisingly comprehensive package for its price.

For $99.99 / £99.99 (which is whopping $80 / £60 less than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2) you're getting a premium gamepad that's compatible with Xbox consoles and PC. It's the first Scuf Xbox controller to feature the highly desirable Hall effect thumbsticks, which are more long-lasting and help prevent thumbstick drift.

It boasts an all-new audio control system that allows you to tweak your headset audio via two little dials directly on the gamepad. You also get what the company is calling 'contoured bumpers' - a larger bumper shape that wraps around the top of the controller for faster inputs.

This is on top of a barrage of the expected Pro controller features, such as four remappable rear paddles, the ability to save up to three unique control profiles, instant trigger locks, and rubberized grips. While no carrying case is included in the box, you do get two additional thumbsticks to further customize your controller.

On paper, the Scuf Valor Pro looks like a big upgrade compared to the standard Xbox Wireless Controller and even has significantly more features than Xbox Elite Series 2 at a much lower price. While it seems likely that it will rank among the best Xbox controllers on the market, there is one big catch to bear in mind.

The Scuf Valor Pro can only be used in a wired capacity and comes with a 10ft braided USB-C cable for that purpose. This might not be a huge deal for some, but it could make it difficult to fit the controller into your setup - especially if you play on the couch a fair distance from the TV.

In spite of this, the Scuf Valor Pro seems like a very compelling offering and it's great to see a traditionally pricey brand like Scuf branch out into lower cost products. The Scuf Valor Pro is available to order now via the Scuf website.

