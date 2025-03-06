FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute
It's over fragbros
- Upcoming FPS FragPunk has been delayed on console
- The studio says it encountered "unexpected technical challenges"
- Console players will receive plenty of compensation
Bad news fragbros, the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) FragPunk has received a last minute console delay.
We now know that the game (which was previously set to release for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S tomorrow on March 7) will take a little longer to come to console platforms. In a statement posted to X / Twitter, developer Bad Guitar Studio attributed the decision to "unexpected technical challenges in optimization and adaptation."
The studio stated that "rather than rushing the console release and providing a potentially poor user experience" it will now release at a later date "to ensure that players receive a comparable experience to those on PC."
There's no word on when the release will now occur, though I would imagine that it's likely to be quite soon given the seemingly last minute nature of this announcement.
This is going to be a huge disappointment to those that were eager to dive into the console version of the game on day one, though the team has thankfully outlined some compensation for affected players.
All console players will be given "all rewards gained via engagement, beginning from the start of Season 1 until the console version goes live" - which presumably means that you won't be left without any cool gear obtained via in-game events.
Those who have pre-ordered the game via the Pioneer Bundle (which includes the first premium battle pass and an exclusive skin bundle) will be fully refunded, though still receive $10 worth of in-game currency when the game arrives. The exclusive skin bundle will subsequently "be available in a time-limited way" to ensure that nobody misses out.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Although the delay definitely isn't ideal, this does seem like a quite generous gesture and should at least even the playing field for those who now have to wait before diving in.
The statement ends with the studio reaffirming its commitment to "delivering the best possible experience for our players" and promising to keep fans updated "every step of the way".
You might also like...
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is real and the Digital Deluxe Edition literally turns it into a Doom game
- Prep 107GB of space as Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and expected global release times are shared by Ubisoft
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann speaks on the possibility of The Last of Us Part 3: 'I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more'
Prep 107GB of space as Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and expected global release times are shared by Ubisoft