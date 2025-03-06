FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute

It's over fragbros

A screenshot of a character in FragPunk on PC.
(Image credit: Bad Guitar Studio)
  • Upcoming FPS FragPunk has been delayed on console
  • The studio says it encountered "unexpected technical challenges"
  • Console players will receive plenty of compensation

Bad news fragbros, the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) FragPunk has received a last minute console delay.

We now know that the game (which was previously set to release for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S tomorrow on March 7) will take a little longer to come to console platforms. In a statement posted to X / Twitter, developer Bad Guitar Studio attributed the decision to "unexpected technical challenges in optimization and adaptation."

The studio stated that "rather than rushing the console release and providing a potentially poor user experience" it will now release at a later date "to ensure that players receive a comparable experience to those on PC."

There's no word on when the release will now occur, though I would imagine that it's likely to be quite soon given the seemingly last minute nature of this announcement.

This is going to be a huge disappointment to those that were eager to dive into the console version of the game on day one, though the team has thankfully outlined some compensation for affected players.

All console players will be given "all rewards gained via engagement, beginning from the start of Season 1 until the console version goes live" - which presumably means that you won't be left without any cool gear obtained via in-game events.

Those who have pre-ordered the game via the Pioneer Bundle (which includes the first premium battle pass and an exclusive skin bundle) will be fully refunded, though still receive $10 worth of in-game currency when the game arrives. The exclusive skin bundle will subsequently "be available in a time-limited way" to ensure that nobody misses out.

Although the delay definitely isn't ideal, this does seem like a quite generous gesture and should at least even the playing field for those who now have to wait before diving in.

The statement ends with the studio reaffirming its commitment to "delivering the best possible experience for our players" and promising to keep fans updated "every step of the way".

