Exoprimal offers cross-platform co-op but no cross-platform party chat

Capcom has confirmed that while its upcoming shooter Exoprimal may offer cross-platform multiplayer matchmaking when it launches later this week, it is currently unable to support cross-platform party creation.

"We've seen the Exoprimal community discussions happening regarding the ability to create parties between players on different platforms, and would like to clarify the game's feature set around this at launch," the team explained via a statement posted to Twitter.

On day 1, Exoprimal will support cross-platform matchmaking, but party creation will be specific to each platform ecosystem, as seen below in no particular order:Group 1: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, WindowsGroup 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5Group 3: SteamJuly 7, 2023 See more

"On day one, Exoprimal will support cross-platform matchmaking, but party creation will be specific to each platform ecosystem."

Then the tweet lists which players can play and party chat with each other: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows players in one group, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players in another, and finally, Steam players.

"We are investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms, but this may take some time," the statement added. "On top of that, we’ll soon be sharing the full Title Update roadmap with you!"

"As always, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and feedback. Thank you for taking the time to share them with us. See you in the wargames!"

Don't forget that Exoprimal comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it releases on July 14, 2023. If you're interested but don't use Xbox Game Pass as yet, now may be a good time to know that Microsoft has reintroduced its $1/£1 month-long Ultimate trial .

The $1/£1 trial month had long been a staple of the subscription service since it launched way back in 2017, but in March 2023, Microsoft confirmed it was ditching the introductory offer and was "evaluating different marketing promotions" for new members in the future. And now it's back.