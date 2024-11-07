Don't wait until Black Friday, this year's best Nintendo Switch bundles are on sale now

You don't have to wait until the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are fully underway, as there are already some fantastic Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles on sale right now at a wide range of retailers.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of each of these bundles across both the US and UK, plus a list of the best deals in your region.

Today's best Nintendo Switch bundles - US

Nintendo usually releases a couple of options ahead of the sale season and, this year, those in the US can net a fantastic Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $299.99 at Best Buy. It includes a Nintendo Switch, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer access for a total saving of around $80 compared to the usual retail price.

If you would rather splash out on the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED, then don't miss the similar Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $349.99 at Best Buy either. This has the Nintendo Switch OLED, with its better screen and improved storage space, plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 at Best Buy

If you're after a Nintendo Switch console right now, then don't miss this brilliant bundle that offers a console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for the price of just the console on its own. Other retailers: Walmart | Target | GameStop

Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy

If you want to secure a Nintendo Switch OLED console, don't miss this opportunity to also bag a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership at no additional cost. This is the perfect gift idea just in time for the holidays. Other retailers: Walmart | Target | GameStop

Today's best Nintendo Switch bundles - UK

Your options are a little different, but still very compelling, over in the UK. The Nintendo Switch 'Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle' is currently available for just £249.99 at Argos. This one is a brilliant fit for families, as it contains a Nintendo Switch, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online all for the price of the console on its own.

You can also find the new Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle for just £299.99 at Argos. This includes the Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch 'Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle': £249.99 at Argos

In the UK right now you can grab this brilliant bundle at Argos, which features a Nintendo Switch console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online - great news if you want to play against your friends. Other retailers: Currys| John Lewis| Very

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: £299 at Argos

This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle features a top game and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It's the best choice right now if you want the enhanced OLED system and a fantastic experience to play right out of the box. Other retailers: Currys| John Lewis| Very

If you're outside the US or UK, you can check out the very best prices on the Nintendo Switch OLED in your region below.