Don't wait for Prime Day, this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal beats Amazon's lowest-ever price

Don't bother waiting until Amazon Prime Day if you're eager to save on a new Nintendo Switch controller. The sales event officially kicks off on July 16, but can beat Amazon's lowest-ever price on one of the most compelling Nintendo Switch accessories right now.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is currently available for just $59.75 (was $69.99) at Walmart. Any major discount on first-party Nintendo Switch accessories is pretty rare and this saving of $10.24 is easily one of the best deals that we've seen on the controller yet. It's also considerably less than the lowest-ever price of $64 over at Amazon, a record that we don't think is going to be beaten over the upcoming sales period.

The controller is readily compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and even the Nintendo Switch Lite, so it is a great choice no matter which version of the system you own.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is comfortably one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers right now. We gave the peripheral a glowing four-and-a-half star rating out of five in our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review, where we highlighted its very comfortable shape and easy-to-use layout. It also boasts a whole suite of brilliant hardware features, like incredible battery life, an in-built NFC reader, and excellent HD Rumble.

