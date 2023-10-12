Dead Island 2 will receive its first story expansion next month

Following its launch in April 2023, Dead Island 2 is set to receive its first story expansion on November 2, with its second in the works and slated for release next year.

Titled Haus, the upcoming expansion will take you through an entirely new story where you'll be tasked with investigating a mysterious death cult desperately fighting to survive against the Zompocalypse in Malibu. It has been described by Deep Silver as a “psycho-horror dreamscape,” already setting a rather haunting and intense tone for its content.

Alongside its new story, Haus will add several new tools such as an exploding crossbow, and eight new skill cards to utilize throughout the experience. Full details on which survival tools and skill cards are being added are fairly thin on the ground, so you may just have to do some exploring to find them once you’re in the expansion.

But that’s not all, as a second story expansion is in the works and set to release next year too. Alongside Haus, the second expansion SOLA Festival is scheduled to release in the second quarter of 2024, but an exact release date is yet to be announced. That said, the vague release window suggests an 'early summer timeframe' (likely between June and July next year) to keep on your radar.

Although we don’t know the full extent of what to expect from this expansion, the description provided by Deep Silver from the initial announcement of both story expansions states: “Welcome to the SOLA festival, where LA’s party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time. So L.A! SOLA Festival, will launch in Q2, 2024.”

If you’re looking for a way to pass the time until Dead Island 2 gets its expansion in a few weeks, then our list of the best Zombie games might offer you another opportunity to face off with the undead. We’ve also got a list of the best FPS games that are worth looking into for more action.