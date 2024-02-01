Dave the Diver will launch on PlayStation in April, and a Godzilla DLC will shortly follow

The charming indie game Dave the Diver is set to release on PlayStation in April, as announced at Sony's State of Play on January 31. The adventure game will also be launching on PS4 and PS5, so if you're rocking a slightly older setup, you'll still be able to see what's on offer.

Although the content of the game hasn't changed between platform versions, there are some enhancements to the experience thanks to the PS5's DualSense. For example, the haptics will offer the feeling of a fish tugging on your line, and the adaptive triggers will react to the use of different weapons. Because of these features, the entire fishing experience is more immersive.

However, this isn't the only news we received for Dave the Diver. As shown incredibly briefly in the PlayStation announcement trailer, the game will be receiving a new DLC in May, but this time, the threat will be the King of Monsters - Godzilla.

We don't know a huge amount about what this DLC entails yet, but with Godzilla tearing through the waves in front of the ship within the trailer, we can only assume that you will have to take down the kaiju at some point and potentially some other creatures that emerge.

Hopefully, once Dave the Diver is released on PlayStation, we receive a little more information on the Godzilla DLC and what exactly it'll add to the game. But for now, we have to play knowing that new terrors lurk below the surface, which are ready to be explored at a later date.

