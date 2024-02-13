WWE 2K24's latest trailer takes a trip down memory lane with the best of WrestleMania

2K Games has revealed a brand-new WWE 2K24 trailer, showcasing five decades' worth of WrestleMania recreated in-game.

Ahead of the launch of the professional wrestling sports game on March 8, 2024, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, fans have been treated to an early look at what to expect with the Showcase of the Immortals mode which lets you play as some of the most iconic WWE stars of the past 50 years.

In the trailer, we're provided with a look at WWE Superstars and Legends including Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Eddie Guerrero, and more, who have all be recreated to look as close to their real-life counterparts as possible.

2K says that it's "the most realistic WWE 2K graphics to-date" and we can see from the electric teaser how it's able to "seamlessly transition to real-life footage and back again, courtesy of cutting-edge Slingshot Technology."

Players will be able to relive some of the of the most memorable battles from WrestleMania history, some of which are shown in the trailer, including the fight between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon revolutionizing the Ladder Match, and more.

Showcase of the Immortals mode will let players experience 21 matches across five decades, each unlocked by completing the previous match. 2K Games has provided an early look at the first 16 matches you can expect, including:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

w/ Miss Elizabeth - WrestleMania III

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - WrestleMania 39

2K added that additional information will be shared about the game's soundtrack, roster, and Superstar ratings as we get closer to the release date.

TechRadar Gaming's editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker, previously previewed the game, and said that "wrestling fans will eat well with the wealth of content and fan service available," but that "it feels like it’s got a little way to go to convince casual fans to dig in."

For more, check out our list of the best fighting games along with our pick for the best PS5 games available now.