THQ Nordic reveals Wreckfest 2 with detailed vehicle customization as its marquee feature

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced Wreckfest 2 as part of this year's THQ Nordic Showcase. The upcoming driving game, which is a sequel to 2014's Wreckfest, will introduce a range of new features including detailed vehicle customization and plenty of technical improvements.

The news comes from a short reveal trailer, which shows live-action shots of a character in a dimly lit garage interspersed with gameplay footage. The video also gave us our first glimpse at the kind of customization options that will be available to the player, which includes the ability to create your own vehicle livery, through a variety of unique vehicle designs on show.

Like other racing games, your custom liveries can be used in multiplayer races or shared with friends. Wreckfest 2 will introduce a new iteration of the game's ROMU engine, which the developer claims will offer the "highest possible fidelity and maximum accuracy" when it comes to demolition physics and vehicle simulation.

The game will also feature a range of race modes, a career mode, multiplayer content, modding support on PC and console, in addition to regular post-launch updates. There is no information regarding a possible release window yet, or confirmation of the exact platforms that Wreckfest 2 will come to on top of PC.

Judging from the impressive visuals that we have seen so far, though, it seems safe to assume that it will likely skip the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in favor of current generation systems like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

You might also like...