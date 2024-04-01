This is no April Fools prank: the Asus ROG Ally is now under $300 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is a PC gaming handheld, one of many that launched after the Steam Deck took the portable market by storm. And, unlike other variants, the ROG Ally is an immediate standout thanks to its gorgeous white and light chassis that lets you hold it up for hours.

Right now the Asus ROG Ally is on sale for $299 if you get it open box and $399 for a new version at Best Buy. Even the new model is cheaper than Amazon's current pricing of $499, which means you should take advantage now.

Compared to other PC gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go and even Steam Deck, this discount places its price lower than that. It beats out the lowest price on Amazon by at least $100 and up to $200, which is an incredible that you need to take advantage of now while it lasts.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal

Asus ROG Ally: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6543664&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-ryzen-z1-processor-512gb-white%2F6543664.p%3FskuId%3D6543664&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is a solid PC gaming handheld that can handle even the most powerful AAA titles, all while remaining lightweight with a beautiful white chassis. And the current price makes it an even more attractive buy. You can also get the $299 open-box version, which is a used model.

The Asus ROG Ally is equipped with some excellent components including the AMD Ryzen Z1 APU with Radeon RDNA 3 graphics, which allows it to handle the best PC games with ease.

The version on sale is the baseline Ryzen Z1, which has six cores compared to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme's eight cores. There are also plenty of other performance and component differences that resulted in a massive decrease in pricing for the base model, a full $300 off the MSRP.

