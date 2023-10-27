This farming sim adds vampires to the Stardew Valley mix - and you can try it today

Moonlight Peaks, a cutesy farming sim with a gothic twist, has gotten its own demo, allowing you to sample its spooky-yet-charming world for yourself.

Available on the game's Steam page, the demo gives you access to seven in-game days of farming, gathering, and home-decorating. The limited scope of the preview means that you won't be heading into town or meeting any locals, however, the demo will let you cultivate crops and customize your home.

The premise of Moonlight Peaks is as wholesome as it gets. According to the Steam page, "In this heartwarming life-sim, you set out to prove to your skeptical father, Count Dracula, that a life of compassion is possible - even for the undead."

Just like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Moonlight Peaks boasts a colorful cast of characters with which players can interact, including "local werewolves, witches and mermaids." The game also promises that players can find their "eternal love in the supernatural dating scene."

Though we don't have a confirmed release date for Moonlight Peaks, the demo is available to play right now, and provides a tantalizing taste of this relaxing gothic farming title. If you're looking to follow the upcoming game more closely, you can join the title's official Discord community at the Moonlight Peaks website. There's also the option for an email newsletter, for those feeling more old-school.

With Halloween fast approaching, the Moonlight Peaks demo seems like a perfect way to get your spook on. However, in the run up to the big day, we've also been looking at a range of other Halloween-friendly titles. For those looking for a more grim experience, Baldur's Gate 3 offers a bone-chillingly dark game mode known as the Dark Urge, which has you step into the shoes of a mass murderer. On the more action-oriented side of things, co-op shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide provides an atmospheric experience, rife with psychological horror and gore that's perfect for the season.

