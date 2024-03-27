The superb Logitech G29 racing wheel has just dropped below £200 at Currys' Easter sale

If you regularly play Gran Turismo 7 or racing sims like Assetto Corsa: Competizione and F1 23 but currently lack a racing wheel, then you may want to check out this excellent Logitech G29 deal over at Currys.

Right now, folks in the UK can purchase the Logitech G29 racing wheel for just £199 which shaves a massive £151 off retail price (was £349.99). The wheel also comes bundled with a set of high-quality pedals, giving you a beginner-friendly sim setup that only one of the best PS5 racing wheels can provide.

If you prefer to race on Xbox with titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport, you're also in luck as Currys has also discounted the Logitech G920. It's also available at the retail for £199 (was £349.99).

Today's best Logitech G29 deals

Logitech G29 racing wheel: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flogitech-driving-force-g29-playstation-and-pc-racing-wheel-and-pedals-10135572.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank"> was £349.99 now £199 at Currys

Save £151 - Usually comparable in cost to a whole current-generation console, this superb deal for the PS5, PS4, and PC-compatible Logitech G29 brings it down to almost half price. The wheel also comes with a set of pedals, so no worries about having to purchase those separately. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLogitech-Feedback-Stainless-Shifters-Steering%2Fdp%2FB00YUOVBZK%3Fsource%3Dps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext%26ref_%3Dfplfs%26psc%3D1%26smid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank">Amazon - £199

Logitech G920 racing wheel: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flogitech-driving-force-g920-xbox-and-pc-racing-wheel-and-pedals-black-10136487.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £349.99 now £199 at Currys

Save £151 - If you need the Xbox-compatible version of the wheel instead, both Currys and Amazon also have this version heavily discounted. No matter which platform you race on, there's an excellent wheel deal for you. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLogitech-Feedback-Stainless-Shifters-Steering%2Fdp%2FB013Y78YY4%3Fsource%3Dps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext%26ref_%3Dfplfs%26smid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank">Amazon - £199

The Logitech G29 (and indeed its G920 Xbox counterpart) is one of the best racing wheels available at a mid-range price. The hand-stitched leather grips and stainless steel build give the wheel quite the premium finish. And features like 900-degree rotation and superb force feedback assist in providing a seriously immersive racing experience.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Logitech G29 and Logitech G920 deals available in your region.