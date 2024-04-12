The stylish ROG Cetra gaming earbuds have dropped down to a budget-friendly price and even come with a free game

This current discount on the Asus ROG Cetra true wireless gaming earbuds is perhaps one for the ages. Not only have the pair returned to their record-lowest price, this time, you can claim a free PC game to go along with them.

The Asus ROG Cetra true wireless gaming earbuds have dropped back down to just $64.99 at Amazon - a record-low price we haven't seen since February of this year. On top of this, Amazon shoppers can claim a free PC copy of Ghostrunner 2 which will be applied automatically at checkout.

In the UK, shoppers unfortunately won't be getting a free game, but there's still a very impressive £40 discount here, dropping the earbuds' price to just £49.99 (was £89.99). This is the lowest price we've seen in the region yet for the Asus ROG Cetra buds, making them a solid option among the best gaming earbuds while stocks last.

Asus ROG Cetra earbuds - savings plus a free game!

Asus ROG Cetra true wireless gaming earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-ROG-Headphones-Low-Latency-Cancelation%2Fdp%2FB0BRSCKG2D%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - The ROG Cetra gaming earbuds offer fantastic audio quality as well as active noise canceling and a 27-30 hour battery life via the included charging case. On top of this, US shoppers will get a free PC copy of action game Ghostrunner 2 alongside their purchase. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541827&extStoreId=1531&utm_source=feed&ref=212&loc=20510845600&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1N6By7q8hQMVn6daBR0fPA2OEAQYBCABEgIAGPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-cetra-true-wireless-in-ear-gaming-earbuds-white%2F6541827.p%3FskuId%3D6541827%26extStoreId%3D1531%26utm_source%3Dfeed%26ref%3D212%26loc%3D20510845600%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI1N6By7q8hQMVn6daBR0fPA2OEAQYBCABEgIAGPD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy - $64.99 (no free game) UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-headphones-low-latency-connection-wireless-charging-Black%2Fdp%2FB09WN85W6Y%3Fsource%3Dps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext%26ref_%3Dfplfs%26smid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - £49.99 (no free game)

You can expect all-round solid performance from the Asus ROG Cetra true wireless earbuds. While not showstoppers like the pricier Sony Inzone Buds or indeed the premium Asus ROG Cetra Speednova wireless earbuds, they still provide impressive, well-rounded audio and effective active noise canceling (ANC) for when you want to shut off the world and focus on gaming.

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC via an included 2.4GHz dongle (and Nintendo Switch and mobile via Bluetooth), they're a versatile pair of gaming earbuds well-suited to single player games. The inclusion of a free copy of Ghostrunner 2 when purchasing them through this deal is all the sweeter as a result.

Do be aware, though, that the earbuds don't offer the pinpoint directional audio you may expect from some of the best PS5 headsets. This doesn't make them ill-suited for multiplayer titles exactly, but those looking to really improve their game in multiplayer shooters like Halo Infinite or PUBG Battlegrounds may want to consider looking elsewhere.