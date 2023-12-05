The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return trailer shows off 10 playable characters and the return of the Rat King

Naughty Dog has released a new The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trailer showcasing the game's No Return roguelike survival mode.

Last month, we learned that No Return would be included in the remastered PS5 version of the 2020 game alongside a bunch of other new features, such as improved graphics and new levels that didn't make it in the original release, but the latest trailer provides a deeper look into what players can expect.

In No Return, you'll be able to play as 10 characters from The Last of Us Part 2, including our protagonists Ellie and Abby, alongside Joel, Dina, Jesse, Lev, Manny, Mel, Tommy, and Yara.

Each character will have a unique playstyle and traits, with the trailer showing that both Yara and Lev have a "teamwork" playstyle, suggesting they could be used together in tandem, while Dina's playstyle prioritizes crafting and Jesse's focuses on being "resourceful".

During one instance of the footage, Mel can be seen rushing in to save Lev, but it's unclear if this means that other NPCs can join you during your missions. The PlayStation UK Twitter/X account confirmed that the mode is only playable solo, so don't expect to dive into the action with your friends.

The character select screen shows that some characters are locked, like Tommy and Joel, so it looks like you'll have to continue playing to unlock the rest of the roster. There are also challenges linked to specific rewards, such as special costumes that were also teased in the trailer.

Like in the campaign, you'll be able to upgrade a selection of weapons and take on hordes of infected, as well as Seraphites - aka Scars - and Washington Liberation Front (WLF) soldiers, in a series of maps and locales, such as the Hardware Store, Forest, State Street, Hospital, and the Hospital Basement.

The trailer also revealed that the mode will feature the return of the Rat King, the terrifying boss infected made up of multiple Stalkers, Clickers, and a Bloater; as if the first encounter in the main story wasn't enough.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on January 19, 2024.

