Starfield's latest patch adds options for FSR 3 and XeSS support

Bethesda has released a new patch for Starfield, improving game stability while adding two more upscaling technologies.

The patch notes were published on February 20 and confirm that the open-world sci-fi role-playing game has officially added both the AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) and Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) for PC.

FSR 3 was available to try out in Starfield's Steam Beta version earlier this month and allows for a combination of upscaling and advanced frame generation, which boosts framerate and improves overall performance.

Intel's XeSS works similarly and uses AI-enhanced upscaling to enable better performance with high image fidelity. With the patch installed, players should now be able to head to their display settings in Starfield and select both FSR 3 and XeSS as their preferred upscaling technology, as long as they have the correct respective GPU, of course.

The RPG launched with only Radeon's FSR2 upscaling technology back in September 2023, and it wasn't until late November that Bethesda finally added Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support after being tested in beta for multiple weeks.

Alongside the two super sampling options, the game has also received a series of stability fixes, including an issue that would make clouds vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. You can read the full patch notes below.

Improvements and fixes

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

Stability

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

Miscellaneous

Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

For more, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs, as well as our list of the best FPS games.