Starfield will add Nvidia DLSS support next week for Steam Beta, full launch to arrive later

Bethesda Game Studios has announced that it will be releasing its Nvidia DLSS update for Starfield in a Steam Beta next week.

It's been almost two months since the release of the spacefaring RPG, but if you've been playing on PC , you may have been waiting on a significant update that will add DLSS - Deep Learning Super Sampling - support, which could potentially improve your gaming experience.

It looks like players won't have to wait much longer for a full release though, as a test patch will be arriving sometime next week for Steam Beta users.

"We've been hard at work on [Starfield] updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week," Bethesda explains in a recent Twitter post.

"This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame regeneration, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements. You'll be able to opt-in to try it via the Steam Beta options. We'd love your feedback before it goes live for all PC and Xbox players after that."

The developer then noted that DLSS is for PC Nvidia users only, before adding that the game will also "have AMD FSR3 support in a future update."

Starfield only featured Radeon's FSR2 upscaling technology at launch, so some players resorted to modding to add DLSS to the game to improve their performance. Alongside the highly requested feature, players can look forward to official mod support next year - likely in "early" 2024 - and even an "eat" button for food so you don't have to keep opening your inventory menu.

In terms of future Starfield content, namely the Shattered Space DLC expansion - game director Todd Howard hasn't been too transparent on its release date, simply saying, "When it will be released is a secret."

