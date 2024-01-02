Star Wars Outlaws arrives in 'late' 2024, according to Disney

Star Wars Outlaws has quietly received a new, slightly more specific release window of "late" 2024.

According to a new Disney Parks blog post (spotted by IGN), the first open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft "is set to release late this year," which narrows things down slightly from the initial promise of a 2024 release.

Ubisoft hasn't revealed the new launch estimate itself, so it appears Disney may have unveiled the news earlier than planned, although that's not been confirmed. The blog post also doesn't offer much more information than that but does include a newer description, which reads: "The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new.

"You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

Star Wars Outlaws was unveiled back in June 2023 during the Xbox Games Showcase. The game is being described as an action-adventure game and will be story-driven like Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Outlaws is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will feature Kay Vess as the playable protagonist as she attempts the biggest heist in history alongside her small crew - a four-legged alien called Nix and a commando droid named ND-5.

It's an "immersive" Star Wars game and will feature free space travel with seemingly no loading screens between take-off and entering an atmosphere, dogfights, stealth elements, and speeder traversal as showcased in the official in-game footage.

The game will also allow the player to explore numerous planets such as the iconic home to Luke Skywalker, Tatooine, as well as Toshara, and some brand new locations yet to be shared.

According to the game's narrative director, Navid Khavari, players can also expect to discover several cameos from a variety of known characters but also promises "something fans haven't seen before".

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

