A first look at Star Wars Outlaws in-game footage shows stealth, traversal, blasters, and vehicles

We've now seen Star Wars Outlaws in-engine footage for the first time.

Kay Vess with a small creature companion skulks around a seedy underbelly of an unlicensed chop shop before getting into a full-on blaster fight. The upcoming game appears to have light stealth elements akin to Ubisoft's Watchdogs franchise, taking a wildly different approach to Respawn's popular Star Wars Jedi series.

Light parkour is in play and vehicles are a part of the experience as Vess mounts a land speeder being chased and fired upon by galactic scoundrels. It appears to have some similarities with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Truly, the game world of Star Wars Outlaws is more expansive than anything ever seen with the license before, as the lead character enters a densely populated town that bears a striking resemblance to the famous dunes of Tatooine.

Vess shares a lot of DNA with rogues of the Star Wars universe such as Han Solo, which is evident in one moment where she pulls a blaster on someone in a cantina to settle an argument. It's looking like Star Wars Outlaws will be a much more morally grey title than the previous light and dark sides of the series beforehand.

This is compounded by a wanted system, which looks to function in a similar way to how bounties do in the Red Dead Redemption games. Things escalate when taking to the air, confirming that spaceships can be boarded and used for free travel at any time. Also confirmed is real-time dog fighting which hasn't been a feature in a game since EA's Star Wars: Squadrons, a game that was solely about aerial vehicles.

For such a brief look at the game, this latest Star Wars Outlaws trailer reveals a lot about the characters, the setting, and the kinds of things that we'll be able to do across the galaxy, both good and bad. It's a refreshing take on the formula that we can commit crimes and can operate outside of the genre conventions of the Jedi and the Sith.

The momentum behind Star Wars Outlaws is undeniable as this title could become one of the best open-world games to date. We're bringing you everything you need to know about E3 2023 as the big reveals and events are raging right now.