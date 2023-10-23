Sony releases the soundtracks for several legendary games on Spotify

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has just released the soundtracks for several classic titles onto music streaming platform Spotify.

The soundtracks for titles like Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush, Wild Arms, and PoPoLoCrois are now available on the platform, joining SIE Sound Team's streamable discography alongside the likes of Bloodborne and The Last Guardian.

Unfortunately, the soundtracks have not yet arrived on any other streaming services. Those subscribed to the likes of Apple Music or YouTube Music do not have access to the OSTs at the time of writing.

Spotify boasts an impressive variety of game soundtracks, including Destiny 2, Final Fantasy 14, Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Last of Us Part 1. Across various genres, these soundtracks continue to capture the hearts and minds of fans everywhere, offering ways to relive iconic moments from their favorite titles.

Shadow of the Colossus is a stone-cold classic, boasting an impressive score of 91 on Metacritic. Originally released in 2005, this action-adventure game has you roam a bleak fantasy world, battling enormous beings who must be defeated to revive a girl called Mono. These battles are as much platforming challenges as they are combat encounters, requiring the player to use lateral thinking to reach each Colossus' weak spot.

The title's distinctive art style, melancholy vibes, and dramatic action setpieces set it apart, earning Shadow of the Colossus an undisputed place in video game history. The chance to relive this beloved title through the freshly released soundtrack is a real gift for fans. Shadow of the Colossus has also enjoyed numerous remasters and was last revamped in 2018 for PS4. The game is also playable on PS5 through backward compatibility.



2023 has been an excellent year for video game soundtracks, with plenty of new offerings available across a range of genres. The ethereal vocal performances on Baldur's Gate 3's own OST are also available on Spotify, as is a preview of Final Fantasy 16's dramatic orchestral soundtrack by celebrated composer Masayoshi Soken.

