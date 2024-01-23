RoboCop: Rogue City's latest major update sees more unlockable guns and a New Game Plus
New game, same robot
The first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City just got a new major update, and it looks like players will have even more fantastic content to explore.
The Steam update page shows off tons of new features, with the standout addition being the New Game Plus mode, which has just been launched for RoboCop: Rogue City. This new mode will allow players to take a crack at RoboCop: Rogue City's entire story from square one while holding onto some items, weapons, and upgrades, making you an even more terrifying war machine.
Apart from the New Game Plus, players can also look forward to a terrifying new difficulty setting named 'There Will be Trouble.' This is an addition to RoboCop: Rogue City's three fundamental difficulty settings, which roughly translate to easy, normal, and hard. So, this new setting will likely be even more challenging than what most players are used to.
The Changelog on RoboCop: Rogue City's update page details every single new change that fans will be able to enjoy:
- Added a New Game Plus mode
- Added a new difficulty: "There Will be Trouble"
- Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available
- Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards
- Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors
- Fixed RoboCop's right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them.
- Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker
RoboCop: Rogue City didn't need a lot of work done to it from the beginning. While our review of the first-person shooter did pick up on a few bugs and rough edges, these were quickly seen to post-launch. However, it's great to see this fantastic action game getting some more love.
If you're searching for more fantastic games to enjoy, then be sure to check out our lists of the best story games and the best single-player games, which are available to play right now.
