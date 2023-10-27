Remedy says PC players shouldn't worry about Alan Wake 2's demanding system requirements

Remedy Entertainment has responded to the worries regarding the demanding PC system requirements of Alan Wake 2, saying it "played real safe" with the settings.

Last week, the studio best known for story-driven action games like Control released the PC specifications for its latest title, which may have caused some fans hoping to play on desktop to worry about how their build might handle the game.

First of all, the minimum requirements for Alan Wake 2 are 1080p at 30FPS with low graphics, with an Intel i5-7600K CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, and 16GB RAM. That might seem doable, but compared to the other settings, they pale in comparison.

Even just for the recommended settings at 1080p and 60FPS for medium graphics, you'll need a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, 8GB VRAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent - which are designed for higher-end PC builds.

Rightly, this has some PC players wondering if they'll even be able to run the game properly on their setup, especially if their builds lean towards the low to medium range. However, Remedy communications director Thomas Puha has suggested that fans hoping to play on PC shouldn't worry (via PC Gamer).

"We played real safe on those PC settings [by the way]," Puha said on Twitter. "Underpromise, overdeliver, or something Finnish like that."

Although the developer's response may ease some worries, there's still the matter of whether those playing on a low to mid-range build should risk it with minimum requirements, with the hopes that Remedy is simply inflating the specs.

Alan Wake 2 is out today (October 27) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. We played the game on PS5 and gave the game four and a half stars out of five, with Elie Gould calling the game "a champion among modern survival horror games. Its beautifully woven story encompasses everything you could want from a blockbuster horror title."

Remedy recently confirmed that the game will receive a New Game Plus mode in a post-launch update that will feature all unlocked weapons and upgrades, a new difficulty level called Nightmare, as well as a "new alternative narrative" which will include new manuscript pages and fresh video content.

For more, check out our picks for the best horror games you can play right now, as well as our list of the best single-player games.