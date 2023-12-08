Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets a new story trailer and demo information

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has finally received a new story trailer as well as a playable demo for fans to enjoy.

Announced at Summer Games Fest 2023, Ubisoft's upcoming 2.5D platformer is scheduled to release on January 18, 2024, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The trailer begins with the protagonist, Sargon, fighting off a gigantic snake as he proclaims that his goal is to save the life of Prince Hassan as he has been kidnapped. There are also plenty of cryptic messages, including situations where times don't travel forward anymore, and certain characters insinuate that they have traveled on this path before. It looks like Sargon will have to face numerous enemies on his journey to become strong enough to save his friend, the lost Prince. The 2.5D platformer fights look thrilling, and with a fantastic art style, there's tons to love about this story trailer.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is described as an action-adventure platformer set in the mythological Persian world. “In this brand-new adventure, players will embody Sargon, a young, gifted warrior and member of an elite group called The Immortals," As they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile.

“Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown lets players explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology.”

The trailer also includes information about a playable demo that will be available on January 11, 2024, a week before the game releases officially.

For more fantastic and thrilling titles be sure to check out the best single-player games as well as the best story games that are available to play right now.