Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are coming to GeForce Now

Nvidia has revealed a selection of games that will be joining its GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

During CES 2024, the company announced that it will be bringing more games and membership options to the service, including Activision and Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, which will be "coming soon."

Diablo 4 launched in June 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC while Overwatch 2 saw its debut in 2022. Both will be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone, the first Activision games to join the cloud service as part of the previously announced 10-year Nvidia and Microsoft partnership, following Microsoft's successful acquisition of Activision.

Members will also be able to stream the Steam versions of both games on compatible devices using a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with support for the Battle.net launcher to follow.

Honkai: Star Rail from HoYoverse, the creators of the popular free-to-play role-playing gacha game Genshin Impact, along with Capcom’s Exoprimal and Mainframe Industries’ sandbox game Pax Dei will also be available.

Brand-new memberships are also being added in early February in the form of Day Passes, giving users a "fast pass" to test out premium membership benefits before committing to a full membership. The passes give players access to the same features they'd get via Ultimate and Priority for 24 hours, offering "full premium benefits one day at a time."

The Ultimate Day Pass will cost $7.99 (approximately £6.28 / AU$11.95), while the Priority Day Pass costs $3.99 (around £3.14 / AU$5.97).

Nvidia also revealed it will be bringing G-Sync technology to the cloud, which will raise cloud streaming performance while lowering latency and allowing for minimal stuttering while playing games.

Elsewhere during the presentation, the company confirmed that 14 games on PC - such as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and Dragon's Dogma 2 - will receive Nvidia DLSS (deep learning super sampling) support this year.

