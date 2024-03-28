One of our favorite cheap Nintendo Switch controllers is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is one of the best budget Nintendo Switch controllers, and it's cheaper than it's ever been right now. Right now, Nintendo Switch owners can pick up the 8BitDo Pro 2 for just $39.99 at Amazon.

Not only is that a $10 saving off of the $49.99 retail price, but it's a discount that's also brought the controller down to its lowest recorded price. And if you don't own a Nintendo Switch, fear not as the controller is also a good fit for PC, Steam Deck, Android, and iOS devices.

Today's best 8BitDo Pro 2 deal

8BitDo Pro 2 wireless controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F8Bitdo-Bluetooth-Controller-Switch-Android-Raspberry%2Fdp%2FB08XY8H9D5%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The 8BitDo Pro 2 is an excellent controller option for Nintendo Switch players. It offers most of the features found with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and adds a couple of remappable buttons for secondary inputs. This is a record-low price for the budget-friendly pad at Amazon, and well worth looking into for that alone. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F8BitDo-Pro-2-Bluetooth-Gamepad-for-Switch-PC-MacOS-Android-Steam-Raspberry-Pi-G-Classic%2F5382745670" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $49.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6475678&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2F8bitdo-pro-2-bluetooth-gamepad-gray%2F6475678.p%3FskuId%3D6475678&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $49.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2F8Bitdo-Bluetooth-Controller-Android-Raspberry%2Fdp%2FB08XY8H9D5%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D140YXU17WHXZF%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.wi7BMaCw78-7X-AhKvLt-ZK3xlUMi6hSEUFOiYrfDAx43xV6M8Sb99keBxr38J-HgBcgJgVmrW0c4XM5bXli57LpUoLTK8yn_Zn7_7PaX6XOzWCSYAsdgMec3cMfCcM0cXS1s95c88inzINHh2ZDpopExlOmT18vCzYhN9ByVz4QlMDR19tkVCbCOIdqWXKgTTySh-cqmsScb-i8deI6rIKoUq7fQIehN7b7hp4fgZU.yPfvEMo-_bGf22CA-aesS5bEKljJJH8VzkYOpRvYN3U%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3D8bitdo%252Bpro%252B2%26qid%3D1711624770%26sprefix%3D8bitdo%252Bpro%252B2%252Caps%252C68%26sr%3D8-2%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £39.49

Once filling our 'best budget' slot on our list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, it's only recently been replaced by the similarly excellent 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth controller.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is certainly a different beast when compared to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Unlike Nintendo's official offering, the Pro 2 features a symmetrical stick layout similar to PlayStation's gamepads. A larger d-pad and grey colorway also lend it a retro aesthetic, not too unlike the SNES's iconic gamepad.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 also benefits from gyro aiming, making it a great fit for motion-reliant titles like Splatoon 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Also featured are two remappable back buttons and custom profile switching, making it an impressively versatile controller for the price. You'll also benefit from Hall effect joysticks that effectively eliminate the risk of stick drift that's prevalent on first-party controllers like the Joy-Con.

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to find a list of all the best deals for the 8BitDo Pro 2 in your region.