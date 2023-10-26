Metal Gear Solid 3 remake first in-engine footage looks stunning

Konami revealed the very first Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in-engine footage during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase yesterday (October 25), and it looks absolutely breathtaking.

Metal Gear Solid Delta (not 'Triangle') is the fancy name for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which was announced during Sony’s State of Play event back in May. Given that the original PS2 game was released all the way back in 2004, you’d naturally expect some big graphical updates for the remake, simply due to how much time has passed, and the way that game development has progressed. In this latest trailer, Konami has certainly delivered - you can take a look below.

The trailer shows Snake being very stealthy and sneaking past enemies, sloshing through a body of water, and shuffling along the edge of a cliff as he lines up an attack on an unsuspecting foe. If you look closely, there are tons of small details to spot: as he moves along the cliff, dust can be seen falling onto his face, foliage drifts down gently in the forested areas, and in a cave shown part-way through the footage, the light sneaking in from gaps in the wall reflects on the water, and shines on the rocky walls. It was also confirmed that the remake will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Unfortunately for anyone keen to dive into the remake - either as a nostalgic fan or a first-time player - we still have no idea when it’s going to launch. Whenever it does, though, it’ll be coming to a selection of platforms - PS5 , Xbox Series X |S, and PC.

In other Metal Gear news, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was released earlier this week, and in a matter of hours, one modder managed to add 4K support to the PC version for an even shinier-looking experience.