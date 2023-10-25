A modder managed to add 4K support to the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection in just a few hours

We were big fans of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 in our review, mainly thanks to the enduring excellence of the included games. It’s no surprise that packing the brilliant Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (alongside Metal Gear Solid and the original NES Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake) into a single package is a recipe for success.

Even so, we were a little underwhelmed by the collection’s barebones presentation, which does very little to improve on the games’ aging visuals. Despite Konami’s insistence that several of the included games run at 1080p , players have recently discovered that both MGS 2 and MGS 3 are actually displayed at a pretty blurry 720p resolution. Worse still, there appears to be absolutely no option to change it in the games' settings.

While this isn’t particularly noticeable on smaller displays, the loss of quality is quite stark when you are playing on a larger screen or gaming TV. While there might be an official patch to rectify this in future, the modding community has come to the rescue, and it only took around ten hours for Github user Sergeanur to create an experimental resolution mod for PC.

Dubbed the “MGSResolutionPatch”, this mod allows the Steam versions of MGS 2 and MGS 3 to be played not only at 1080p, but a variety of resolutions that can be wholly customized through a new config file. This includes support for 2160p (4K), helping the games look extra crisp and clean on larger displays.

You can currently download the mod via the modder’s Github page but, as is the case with all unofficial mods, be aware that you are doing so at your own risk.

