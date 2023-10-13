Lords of the Fallen day one patch for Xbox delayed, will be released in the coming days

Developer CI Games has confirmed that the day one patch for Lords of the Fallen on Xbox has been slightly delayed and will arrive in the coming days.

Lords of the Fallen officially launched today (October 13) and those who have been waiting patiently to get their hands on the action RPG should be able to enjoy a smooth launch on PS5 and PC.

However, with most games comes a day-one update that is released alongside the title, and in this case, it looks like those who purchased the Xbox version will have to wait a little longer for the full experience.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid deployment of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow’s exciting launch of Lords of the Fallen,” the developer said in a statement on Twitter.

"As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days."

Essentially, CI Games is still working on the update and it should arrive soon for those playing on Xbox Series X|S, but that means you'll have to deal with some of the launch problems a little bit longer.

Some players (via IGN) are reporting poor performance and massive frame drops in heavily dense areas of the game, especially on Xbox Series X. For the best experience, it's recommended you wait for the day one patch before diving in, if you can wait a little longer.

In our review, we gave the game four out of five stars, with hardware editor Rhys Wood calling the game "an expertly crafted soulslike with innovative mechanics that add risk and reward, and wonder to exploration".

