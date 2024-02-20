Helldivers 2 is getting a patch for matchmaking and server issues today - Arrowhead say 'no single update will solve all the issues'

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that a new Helldivers 2 patch will be rolled out to address the ongoing issues surrounding servers and matchmaking.

Writing in a recent Discord announcement on February 19, the developer explained that the next update will be released for both PlayStation 5 and PC, and although players can expect improvements to be made, "no single update will solve all the issues."

"We have improvements rolling out this week focused on the most serious problems in the game: login, matchmaking, and server load," the post reads.

"You will see one update for PC and PS5 tomorrow, though please keep in mind that no single update will solve all the issues. Rather, we will be making continuous improvements over the days and weeks to come.

"We're all working hard to make sure that the game is a stable place to spread Managed Democracy to every planet in the galaxy."

Four days after its launch on February 8, the game had grown so popular over such a short amount of time that the developer was initially forced to increase the total capacity of concurrent players from 250,000 to 360,000.

However, this weekend, Arrowhead went ahead and capped the concurrent player count of Helldivers 2 to 450,000 following server instability, but it hasn't seemed to resolve the issue, with SteamDB showing that the game has now hit a peak of over 411,000 players at the time of writing this article.

The game is seeing massive success in its first month of launch, but its popularity is making it so users are unable to play the game as intended, with many deciding to leave their game open overnight so they don't have to wait in lengthy queues again.

