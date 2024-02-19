Helldivers 2 caps its concurrent players at around 450,000 to help server instability

Helldivers 2 developers decided over the weekend to cap the concurrent player count to 450,000 amongst server instability, but that hasn't stopped thousands of players from enjoying the chaotic third-person shooter.

In a message on Discord, the developers, Arrowhead, penned a message detailing that several server-related issues led to "some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out." In order to solve this issue, the decision was made to cap the concurrent players to around 450,000 so the team has time to "mitigate some of the causes" and keep up with scaling everything that is needed to accommodate all the current players.

The all-time player count peak was reached seven hours ago as of the time of writing this article, with a high of 409,367 on Steam. It's clear that Helldivers 2 is a hit with its player base.

Multiple players are theorizing how long it will take to fix the issue with servers. "The devs are simply waiting for people to stop playing the game so the servers are not on fire anymore," one player said on a Helldivers 2 discussion forum. Some on the forum worry that these issues will tarnish the legacy and longevity of this third-person shooter, and many are simply crossing their fingers and hoping that a fix comes about soon.

"We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised," the discord message from Arrowhead reads. "If you have progression-related issues, please restart the game for things to sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience."

