Grand Theft Auto Trilogy joins Netflix's game library

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be arriving on Netflix's subscription service on December 14. The anthology will be available to Netflix users on the App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix mobile app.

Originally launched on PC and consoles back in 2021, The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Each title has been adjusted for mobile, including a new control scheme and the graphics update for which The Definitive Edition was already known (via VGC).

Grand Theft Auto 3 (GTA 3) was first released back in 2001 and is famous for defining modern open-world games by aiming to create what developers called a "living, breathing 3D world" (via IGN). The title's emphasis on autonomy and player choice extended into Vice City and San Andreas, both of which expanded on the flexible GTA 3 free roaming formula.

Though we don't yet have an official trailer for the game's mobile version, you can check out The Definitive Edition's initial trailer below, which shows off the title's graphical improvements for the console and PC versions. With any luck, these will be preserved for the mobile incarnation.

GTA isn't the only high-profile gaming juggernaut to make its way to Netflix Games. It's also been confirmed that the critically acclaimed roguelike Hades will be releasing on iOS via Netflix Games sometime in 2024. According to developer Supergiant Games, the title “should run great on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or later."

Back in June, we also saw God of War Ragnarok art director Raf Grassetti make his way to Netflix Games, joining Halo Infinite veteran Joseph Staten. According to his Twitter profile, Grassetti is "building an original IP at Netflix."

Between Hades, GTA, and the acquisition of some serious talent, it looks as though Netflix Games is gathering steam.

