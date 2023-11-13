Award-winning roguelike Hades to release on iOS via Netflix Games next year

Supergiant Games’ roguelike dungeon crawler Hades will soon be available on even more platforms, as it’s been confirmed that it’s set to release on iOS via Netflix Games at some point in 2024.

Hades released on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch in 2020, and has players step into the shoes of Zagreus - the son of Hades - who’s attempting to escape from his father’s domain, the Underworld. To do so, he must take on hordes of enemies and dangerous bosses, but each time he loses, he’s sent back where he started. It was an enormous hit and picked up a multitude of awards, such as Best Indie and Best Action at The Game Awards 2020.

In a blog post published on the Supergiant Games website, the devs stated that the game “should run great on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or later,” but the full technical requirements will be revealed closer to launch. Supergiant has been collaborating with Secret 6 for the port.

“Fully customizable touch controls” have been developed specifically for the game, but players will be able to connect a Bluetooth controller if they prefer, too. Additionally, the iOS version will support both achievements and cloud saves, but cross-saves with existing versions of Hades won’t be available.

Furthermore, the post reveals that - at least for the foreseeable future - Hades will only be available via Netflix Games. For those unfamiliar, Netflix subscribers (of any subscription tier) have access to the game service - as long as they have a compatible device, they’re able to play available games for as long as they remain subscribed. It’s bad news for Android users, though, as there are “no plans for additional versions of Hades at this time.”

Next year is set to be a big year for Hades, as beyond the Netflix Games release of the original game, the highly anticipated sequel - Hades 2 - is set to launch in early access on PC in the second quarter of the year (presumably between April and the end of June).

Before that early access release, however, there’ll be a technical test with “much less content than what's in store for the early access launch, and likely be limited only to a relatively small subset of players who express interest in participating.”