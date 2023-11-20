Fortnite working on ‘new options’ after negative response to skin age restrictions

It’s been confirmed that the Fortnite team is working on “new options” to deal with the new age rating restrictions that were rolled out in the game last week.

In case you missed it, last Thursday (November 16), age ratings were rolled out to every island in Fortnite’s Creative mode, giving parents and guardians new guidance regarding what experiences may be appropriate (or not) for younger players. At the same time, cosmetics such as skins, which were not considered to be compatible with ‘E’ and ‘E+’ ratings, were flagged in players’ inventories, and became unusable in experiences with lower age ratings (instead appearing as default outfits in those islands).

At the time, it was stated that 7% of skins could only be equipped in Teen-rated islands, and that there were plans for the next year to “enable most of these outfits to be compatible with all ratings by having them auto-adjust appearance based on the island you want to play.” It’s also worth noting that the ‘main’ mode of Fortnite, Battle Royale, is entirely unaffected by this. However, the response online has been poor, and in a new tweet yesterday (November 19), the official Fortnite account admitted that the change “didn’t hit the mark.”

“Welp, our plan for cosmetics with the ratings update didn’t hit the mark,” the tweet reads. “We're working on a few new options that we hope to have in place for, say... some sort of big in-game event. Stay tuned; we’ll keep you posted.”

At the time of writing, no further hints have been given as to what these “new options” are, but the fact that more than one is being worked on strongly suggests that the tweet is referring to more than the auto-adjusting appearance for outfits. Players will also have to stay tuned to see what “big in-game event” the account is referring to, as one is yet to be officially announced.