Fortnite isn’t getting a Doctor Who collab, according to the show’s executive producer: ‘It’s a complete myth, I’m afraid’

Fortnite might be packed with exciting collaborations, but according to current Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, the rumors of the British sci-fi series crossing over with the eternally popular battle royale game are totally false.

As spotted by Eurogamer , Davies was asked by a fan on Instagram yesterday (February 11) about the supposed collaboration, to which he replied: “There isn’t one! It’s a complete myth, I’m afraid.”

Given how many crossovers Fortnite has, there are constantly loads of rumors circulating regarding the potential TV shows, movies, anime series, and characters that are speculated to be on the way. As you’d expect, however, not all of these end up materializing in the game, and if Davies’ statement holds true, it doesn’t sound like players can expect to run around the battle royale island as The Doctor any time soon, if ever.

With that said, it’s worth noting that last year, BBC Studios revealed a Doctor Who-themed Creative Mode island, which players could visit to complete challenges and repair the TARDIS. This wasn’t created or sponsored by Fortnite developer Epic Games, however, and there were no in-game rewards such as emotes, skins, or back blings to go along with it, which is certainly what most fans would be keen to see.

Right now, in Fortnite, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles -themed event, “Cowabunga,” is in full swing. As well as all of the TMNT skins (Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, as well as April O’Neil and Splinter) being back in the item shop, players can complete Cowabunga quests for rewards, such as the free Turtle Blimp Glider. There are also four new TMNT-themed mythic weapons - Raphael’s Sai, Leonardo's Katanas, Donatello's Staff, and Michelangelo's Nunchaku - available to find and use in the game.