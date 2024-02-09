Fortnite’s TMNT "Cowabunga" event has begun with turtle weapons, free rewards and more

Fortnite ’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed event, Cowabunga, has officially begun, and players can now get their hands on a variety of new turtle-themed mythic weapons, as well as a bunch of free rewards.

The four new weapons - Leonardo's Katanas, Donatello's Staff, Raphael’s Sai, and Michelangelo's Nunchaku - all have slightly different stats, but their abilities are otherwise the same. As well as being able to swing to attack, users can double jump, and also unleash dash and air attacks. Players are also able to zip around the battle royale island on turtle-themed Driftboards.

For many, the main focus of the event is sure to be the Cowabunga quests. Completing quests will earn you ‘Ooze,’ and racking up enough of that will gradually unlock rewards. There’s a free reward track and a premium one; the latter of which costs 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock. Both tracks contain 11 rewards, with free highlights including the Turtle Blimp Glider and TMNT Pizza Back Bling. The star of the paid track, however, is the Super Shredder Outfit (the regular Shredder Outfit is automatically unlocked if you buy the premium track).

To add to the turtle festivities further, the Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo skins are all back in the item shop, as is investigative reporter April O’Neil. Joining them this time is ninjutsu master Splinter, who’s brand new to the shop. All of these skins will be available until the end of Cowabunga, and they also have Lego styles, too, which means you can play as any of them in Lego Fortnite if you own their skin.

Cowabunga runs from now until February 27 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT (which is 1am AEDT on February 28). The Cowabunga Quests will be released gradually, with more new ones added every three days until the end of the event.