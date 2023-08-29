Experimental art game Nour: Play With Your Food is releasing in two weeks
Hope you're hungry
The weird and wonderful experimental food art game, Nour: Play With Your Food, just got a release date: gamers can dive into it in just two weeks’ time on September 12.
A new trailer shown during the Panic Games Showcase today (Tuesday, August 29) shined a light on more of the unique game’s gorgeous and surreal visuals and scenarios. From flying boba to an explosion of burger parts, players are able to interact with various dishes in a multitude of ways in more than 20 interactive vignettes. Oh, and there’s a photo mode, too, so you can choose to create some perfect Instagram-ready virtual food shots, or just throw ingredients everywhere and capture the chaos. Take a look at the latest trailer below.
“Nour is unconventional and wild, and it was a delight to make. We set out to make a game with no goals or objectives, other than experiencing the joy of freely interacting with highly-detailed representations of the delicious food and snacks we enjoy every day,” Nour’s creative lead, Tj Hughes, said in a PlayStation Blog post. “Now we’re done, and we hope you give Nour a taste when it releases on September 12.”
Terrifying Jellyfish's upcoming title is going to be released on PS4, PS5, PC, and Mac, but the showcase revealed that PS5 users in particular are in for a rather special experience thanks to the utilization of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, as well as its microphone. It was previously shown that the mic can be used to blow food around, but it’s also now been revealed that you can sing to your noodles to make them float, which is a feature that I believe every game needs from now on. It's important.
For more upcoming games, be sure to check out our list of new PS5 games. You can also take a look at our selection of the best PC games available to play now.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Tom Power