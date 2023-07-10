EA is making a single-player Black Panther game

EA is making a Black Panther game, and they've set up an all-new studio to do it.

The new studio, Cliffhanger Games, is based in Seattle and has a chunk of Monolith Productions veterans, the studio that was behind the Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War titles, both of which are solid third-person action games working with an established license.

The studio will be led by Kevin Stephens, who worked on both Shadow titles in addition to Batman Arkham Origins. Speaking in a blog on EA's site, Stephens said:

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

The press mailer reveals that the Black Panther game aims to "build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther. As we begin this remarkable journey, we are excited to be working with Marvel Games to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves."

This gives away basically nothing, but at least we know where the game will be set.

It's a golden time for Marvel games. Guardians of the Galaxy found an audience, Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the best PS5 games out there, and Marvel Snap is still eating my entire life. With this, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and even the eventual release of Marvel's Wolverine, I'm about one good announcement away from putting on a cape and running around the neighborhood.

