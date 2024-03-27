Dragon's Dogma 2 players can now enable DLSS 3 and Frame Generation thanks to this handy mod

Some Dragon's Dogma 2 players with an RTX 40-series graphics card have been experiencing performance issues on PC, but this new mod might offer some improvements.

Before the release of Capcom's open-world fantasy RPG, it was said that the Dragon's Dogma 2 would be released with DLSS 3, however, as players come to find out, that wasn't the case. Strangely enough, the game installation folder does feature the DLSS 3 file for Frame Generation but is currently inaccessible for owners of an RTX 40-series GPU.

Capcom did recently confirm that it will be making updates to the game to address the game's frame rate issues but hasn't revealed if it will be adding DLSS 3 to the game just yet. Thankfully, if you're too impatient to wait, there's a useful mod to temporarily work around the issue.

Modder PureDark - perhaps best known for their Starfield mods that added DLSS 3 and Frame Generation to the game - is now helping Dragon's Dogma 2 players with their performance problems by releasing a free mod that aims to tackle the same issue (via Videogamer).

It's called 'Dragon's Dogma 2 DLSS3 Enabler 01' and it's available to download on PureDark's Patreon. Made specifically for owners of an RTX 40-series GPU, this mod enables the game's hidden DLSS3 implementation, allowing players to turn on DLSS and Frame Generation in their game settings.

The added feature should offer players a significant boost in performance, as well as stabilize some stuttering problems, with some users in the comments claiming that it doubles their FPS in towns - places that require more CPU usage - as well as reduce GPU strain in the wilderness.

It's important to note, however, that although some players are having positive experiences using the mode, PureDark has said that some people are reporting crashing and freezing issues with Frame Generation enabled and says its "probably the reason it's hidden at launch".

"But still a lot of people reported having no issues at all after hours of playing, so try it and see whether you can use FG," the modder said. "If not you'll have to wait for the official patch to fix it."

In a separate update, PureDark adds, "Some people have reported that capping the FPS can reduce the chance of freezing, like capping it to 90 in Nvidia Control Panel. Or you can try capping it to 60 in-game, and with FG [Frame Generation] it's actually capped at 120."

If you're looking for more mods to improve your Dragon's Dogma 2 experience, there are already plenty to explore, with some specifically designed to avoid the game's resource restrictions.