Don't sleep on this Nintendo Switch bundle with Switch Sports, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 3 months of online for a great price

The Black Friday gaming deals aren't here quite yet, but that's not to say that there aren't already some fantastic savings popping up here and there.

This £59.99 discount on a Nintendo Switch bundle from UK retailer Game is one of the best value deals that we have ever seen, packing a Nintendo Switch console, three months of online membership and two desirable games together for a fraction of their individual cost.

Including a red and blue Nintendo Switch that comes preloaded with a digital copy of Nintendo Switch Sports alongside a voucher for three months of membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service and a physical copy of the latest Mario game, the superb Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this is a great choice if you don’t already own Nintendo’s latest console.

We loved Super Mario Bros. Wonder in our review, calling it “sheer joy in video game form”. At the time of writing, it also ranks first place in our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, quite the achievement given the console’s strong software library. There are also some neat physical goodies included in this package, like the Game exclusive Super Mario Bros. Wonder poster and three power-up themed pin badges.

While the inclusion of the improved Nintendo Switch OLED model, which boasts a better screen and improved speakers among other enhancements, instead of the base Nintendo Switch would have really brought this offer to the next level, it’s still a fantastic choice if you’re looking to pick up one of the best handheld games consoles for less.

