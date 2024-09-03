Baldur's Gate 3's long-awaited patch 7 is finally arriving on PC this week

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 will finally be released on PC this week.

This comes from the 'Baldur's Gate 3 Retrospective' panel at PAX West this past weekend where Larian boss Swen Vincke announced that the long-awaited update will be released in the following days.

"Patch 7 is coming out next week, featuring a lot of modding support," Vincke said. "In the context of that, we're going to be putting a lot of attention on the modding community that’s been helping us with the mods that we can officially support.

The developer adds that Larian intends to do cross-platform modding support, but that it's not the easiest thing to do "because we have to make it work on console and PC."

Although there's no specific release date just yet, we do know that the upcoming patch will first arrive on PC as Larian requires more time to get it ready for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

In case you missed it, Patch 7 is coming to PC next week!With so many changes and new features arriving in this patch, it’ll take a little longer to get these to you on console and Mac - but don’t worry, you’ll be murdering your enemies and installing mods in no time. pic.twitter.com/G7DzctYwKkAugust 31, 2024

"With so many changes and new features arriving in this patch, it’ll take a little longer to get these to you on console and Mac - but don’t worry, you’ll be murdering your enemies and installing mods in no time," the studio explained on X / Twitter.

Vincke also commented on the console release during his announcement, saying: "We'll start with the PC version. The console version will come a bit later because it has to go through a bunch of submission processes. It also gives us the time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it so that we can get it in time for console."

Patch 7 is set to be the final major update for Baldur's Gate 3 and will feature a ton of new features and fixes for players to enjoy, including additional evil endings for Dark Urge that will bring several new cinematics, a dynamic split screen mode, updates to every Origin character, as well as the official modding toolkit.

Larian is also currently working on adding crossplay and a photo mode to the game, but it's unclear when these features will arrive.