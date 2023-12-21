Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest hotfix stops characters’ faces from transforming into ‘stretched eldritch horrors’

Baldur’s Gate 3 players rejoice - you no longer need to worry about your favorite characters’ faces becoming distorted and stretched during cinematics to the point that their eyes are transformed into harrowing “pits of flesh.” Hotfix 15 is live now and addresses a whole bunch of issues.

In the patch notes, Larian Studios referred to the aforementioned bug as “the Pinocchio issue.” Those who experienced the issue will have seen characters’ cheeks and noses become stretched, and eyeballs disappear entirely. The developer wrote: “Have you found some characters’ faces turning into stretched eldritch horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes? That should not be a problem anymore!”

Otherwise, Hotfix 15 fixes several different crashes, including one that could occur when switching to Honor Mode, another when changing levels, and one that could occur during autosaves after moving over to a different level. A couple of Xbox-specific crashes, relating to the game checking if you own the Deluxe Edition, and losing internet connection when editing a lobby name, have been ironed out, too.

Notably, Japanese language support is now available in both the PC version and PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in Japan. Larian clarified that it’s continuing “to work to bring it to other platforms,” so although they have longer to wait, Xbox Series X |S users will also be accommodated eventually. The Korean language pack has now been enabled on Mac, too.

Plenty of other fixes, including one that stopped companions from being able to jump, Gale’s dialogue suddenly ending when asked what he wants to show the player, and one that prevented players from speaking to NPCs at camp after traveling there with the Long Rest button have been patched. If you want to check out all of the new changes in detail, be sure to take a look at the full patch notes .