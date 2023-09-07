Baldur's Gate 3 players can miss out on a climactic battle in Act 1

Baldur's Gate 3 players can easily miss out on an optional, climactic battle in Act One. This article may contain spoilers.

Over on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, one player shared a post urging others not to miss out on a climactic and cinematic battle in Act One. The player is referring to a main story quest that tasks players with entering a Goblin camp, dealing with the Goblin leaders however they see fit, and saving - or damning depending on your choices - Emerald Grove and a group of refugee Tieflings.

When the player enters the Goblin camp, they can seek out the general, a Drow Paladin named Minthara, and either ally with her against Emerald Grove, kill her where she stands, or trick her into a temporary allyship before stabbing her in the back, thus saving the Grove.

Either way, the quest has a plethora of player choices and you can end up with a number of results, but user BrideofNulgath says players shouldn't skip the end battle between Emerald Grove's forces and the Goblins.

"Looking back at the first half of Act One, dealing with the goblin leaders and saving the grove. In my playthrough I killed Gut and the Hobgoblin in the temple. But I lured Minthara to the grove, thinking we'd just jump her," BrideofNulgath explained.

"It ended up being a massive battle, probably one of the bigger fights of Act One, where you had to defend the gates from goblins with explosive barrels and ogres who threw goblins up onto the barricade while Minthara commanded them. Then you get the big Zevlor speech right after."

The player added that if you choose to kill Minthara in the Goblin camp, you'll miss out on this battle entirely, and the game will skip to the conclusion with Zevlor's speech and the after-party. There's also an option to return to the Grove and after resting, Zevlor will sight the goblins before going on to explain his defensive plan. After Minthara and the goblins show up, you can either decide to betray the Grove in a number of ways, or simply fight the enemy in the battle.

This is one of the earliest main campaign quests you'll come across and there are multiple outcomes, but if you don't want to miss out on a battle that enriches the story, you should definitely try your best to unlock it.

Baldur's Gate 3 might be one of the best RPGs of all time, but if you're looking for something else to play, here's our list of the best single-player games.