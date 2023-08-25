Baldur's Gate 3 PC players have already been playing for 22,000 years combined

Baldur's Gate 3 players have collectively already played over 22,000 years since the game launched on PC.

Larian Studios officially released the first major patch for its turn-based RPG today, which includes a massive amount of fixes that address everything from bugs to story progression glitches, and the ability for short races to now kiss tall characters properly.

While this is exciting news, the developer also revealed some incredible statistics for Baldur's Gate 3, including the number of hours collectively played.

"In the meantime, did you know that collectively you’ve played over 200,000,000 hours of Baldur's Gate 3 since launch? That’s over 22,000 years!" the patch notes read.

Larian also shared some other interesting player stats about the game, confirming that the most popular class choice right now is Paladin, followed by Sorcerer, "while the award for least popular class goes to Cleric".

"Human and Elf characters reign supreme in Faerûn, followed swiftly and unsurprisingly by Half-Elf," Larian added. "On the opposite end of the spectrum we find Dwarf, Gnome, Githyanki, and Halfling. We get it, they’re not exactly the most ethereal beauties of the Realms but they’d still form a rad metal band."

Baldur's Gate 3 launched on PC on August 3 and quickly became one of Steam's biggest games ever during its opening weekend, joining games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive among the most-played titles and even solidifying itself as one of the best-reviewed games of the year; overtaking the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic.

The PS5 version is set to release on September 6 and, unlike PC users, players can preload the game right now. There's also good news for Xbox owners, as Larian Studios has officially confirmed the game will be released on Xbox Series X|S before the end of the year.

