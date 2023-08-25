Baldur’s Gate 3 devs already discussing further content, but need to “figure out what we want to do next”

Baldur’s Gate 3 might get DLC eventually, but you shouldn’t expect it to happen any time soon, according to Larian Studios’ senior product manager, Tom Butler.

There’s no getting around the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a very chunky game. In fact, there’s a decent chance that even if you’ve been playing since its PC release earlier this month, you’re still not finished with it. Even so, that’s not stopped some from wondering if Larian Studios is ever going to make DLC for the game, and apparently “discussions” for new content are already in motion.

In an interview with IGN at Gamescom, Butler revealed that, for now, the team’s focus is on the launch of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, which will be in the hands of players on September 6 (well, September 3 for anyone who buys the Digital Deluxe edition). Then, attention will turn to patches on all platforms, before the team takes a well-deserved break.

“We'll carry on patching for a while and then we're all going to take a holiday and then we'll figure out what we do next,” Butler said. “But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don't know what yet.”

Excitingly for those who’ve been patiently waiting for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X |S, you might not be waiting too much longer for it. Yesterday (Thursday, August 24), it was confirmed by Larian Studios boss Swen Vincke that following a meeting with Phil Spencer, “we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time”. However, the Series S version won’t feature split-screen co-op.

Right now, we’ve not been given any indication as to when exactly Baldur’s Gate 3 will release on Xbox, but it’ll seemingly be within the next four months.