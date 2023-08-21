Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG to include Red teaser

Ubisoft is releasing a brand new Assassin's Creed tabletop role-playing game, and it looks like it will feature an "example of gameplay" that may be related to Assassin's Creed Red.

Ubisoft has announced an Assassin's Creed TTRPG that is launching a Kickstarter campaign on September 5. The first look at the TTRPG was shared by Access the Animus on Twitter which contains some information about the theme and setting, as well as a possible link to Assassin's Creed Red.

According to the details of the game, although the main focus of the TTRPG won't be on Japan, there will feature a "test story" set in Feudal Japan in 1558.

"The story, used as an example to demonstrate gameplay, is set in Japan in 1558 and may - at least 'visually' - be tied to Codename Red!" the post reads.

The #AssassinsCreed RPG tabletop game will also contain an example / test story set in Feudal Japan!The story, used as an example to demonstrate gameplay, is set in 🇯🇵 Japan in 1558 🇯🇵 and may - at least "visually" - be tied to Codename Red!

It's possible that TTRPG will offer some insight into what sort of gameplay will be featured in Assassin's Creed Red, potentially the first new detail since it was announced back in 2022 during the Ubisoft Forward showcase alongside a teaser trailer.

Additionally, the tabletop game may contain certain inaccuracies or retcons - as Access the Animus explains - as the cards show the character Mochizuki Chiyome as a playable Assassin, while the established lore from the 2014 mobile game Assassins Creed Memories had her as part of the enemy Templars.

It seems the TTRPG may feature more than a few stories, as another post shows that there will also contain a story set during World War II, during the year 1942, in Nazi-occupied France.

As of right now, Assassin's Creed "Codename" Red doesn't have a release date just yet, but there are rumors of a potential late 2024, possibly 2025 launch. Fans can expect the game to be on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and potentially PC.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next game in the beloved franchise and is set to launch on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

