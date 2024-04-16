Arrowhead says it will be making changes to Helldivers 2's 'ridiculous' fire damage

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that it will be making changes to Helldivers 2's flame system soon.

As reported by PC GamesN, in a recent post to the official Helldivers 2 Discord channel, community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson responded to a player's concerns over the game's fire system, specifically the Hulk flamethrowers and fire tornadoes and their ability to kill players almost instantly during missions.

Petersson acknowledged the issue and agreed that it's "ridiculous", confirming that Arrowhead is now in the process of making adjustments to the fire system "as a whole".

"Hi! Yes! We’re going through 'fire as a whole' at the moment," Petersson wrote. "The works – DPS, DOT, the host thingie, not dying in two seconds from just touching it etc. Probably introducing fixes in parts, but we’re on it like Donkey Kong on barrels!”

"It is ridiculous – or at least wrong and something we’re changing. We're looking over the fire systems as a whole ATM [at the moment]... It's an elaborate process, so we're doing it in parts. More info to follow..."

While Twinbeard didn't reveal when these changes might come into place, it appears to be a high priority for the studio behind the popular third-person online shooter.

In terms of other future updates, Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt has told players not to expect Helldivers 2 to receive a transmog feature, saying, "It doesn't make sense - equipment looks different because it has different effects. Swapping one for the other is like having an apple that tastes like bacon or the other way around."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other Helldivers 2 news, a new patch 01.000.203 went live today (April 16), fixing the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor.