Check out this superb Hori Switch Split Pad Pro Compact deal if you're after comfy handheld play for less

There's currently an excellent discount for the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact accessory over at Amazon UK. The popular Nintendo Switch accessory has dropped back down to its lowest ever price on record.

Right now, shoppers in the UK can grab the light gray/yellow Hori Switch Split Pad Compact for just £29.97. That's a £20 saving off its usual £49.99 retail price. What's more, the Apricot Red colorway has also dropped to just £29.97 if you'd prefer a color scheme that's just a bit more Nintendo Switch-esque.

Much like the superb Nitro Deck, the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact offers an alternative handheld control method to the pack-in Joy-Con controllers. Unlike the Nitro Deck, however, Hori's model isn't a dedicated handheld dock for your Switch handheld. Rather, it's two units that slot either side of the display much like the Joy-Con.

The Hori Switch Split Pad Compact offers fantastic ergonomics and a slightly wider design when compared to the Joy-Con. This makes them an excellent choice for players who find Nintendo's controllers to be a bit on the small side. Additionally, the Split Pad Compact has two remappable back triggers and a Turbo button which allows for rapid inputs, subverting the need to mash your thumb repeatedly against a button.

