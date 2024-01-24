Check out this superb Hori Switch Split Pad Pro Compact deal if you're after comfy handheld play for less

There's currently an excellent discount for the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact accessory over at Amazon UK. The popular Nintendo Switch accessory has dropped back down to its lowest ever price on record.
Right now, shoppers in the UK can grab the light gray/yellow Hori Switch Split Pad Compact for just £29.97. That's a £20 saving off its usual £49.99 retail price. What's more, the Apricot Red colorway has also dropped to just £29.97 if you'd prefer a color scheme that's just a bit more Nintendo Switch-esque.
Much like the superb Nitro Deck, the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact offers an alternative handheld control method to the pack-in Joy-Con controllers. Unlike the Nitro Deck, however, Hori's model isn't a dedicated handheld dock for your Switch handheld. Rather, it's two units that slot either side of the display much like the Joy-Con.
The Hori Switch Split Pad Compact offers fantastic ergonomics and a slightly wider design when compared to the Joy-Con. This makes them an excellent choice for players who find Nintendo's controllers to be a bit on the small side. Additionally, the Split Pad Compact has two remappable back triggers and a Turbo button which allows for rapid inputs, subverting the need to mash your thumb repeatedly against a button.
Today's best Hori Switch Split Pad Compact deal
Hori Switch Split Pad Compact: was
£49.99 now £29.97 at Amazon
Save £20 - Returning to its lowest ever price at the retail giant, the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact is an excellent choice at this price if you're looking for an improved handheld experience without shelling out for the pricier Nitro Deck.
Price check: Very - £49.99
Apricot Red: was
£49.99 now £29.97 at Amazon
Not in the UK? Check the list below to find the best prices for the Hori Switch Split Pad Compact controller in your region.
After more Nintendo Switch-compatible hardware? Have a look at our best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch headsets guides for a wide range of recommendations across a variety of budgets.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Rhys Wood
By Matt Evans